A karate teacher from Vaughan, Ont. is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a former student.

York Regional Police said their investigation into the teacher began on Jan. 25 after a former student came forward with a report of a sexual assault that occurred in 2016.

The female victim was 13 years old at the time of the incident, police said.

On Feb. 3, Ray Tio, 47, of Vaughan, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference under 16 as a result of the investigation.

Tio has been teaching karate at a number of locations in Vaughan and Mississauga for many years and would have had access to children throughout this time, police said.

“Investigators are releasing his photo and are urging any additional victims or witnesses to come forward,” police said in a news release issued Monday.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.