A Longo’s location in Vaughan is closing for 14 days after several employees at the store tested positive for COVID-19.

York Region Public Health said they were notified on April 5 that employees at two Longo’s stores in Vaughan had tested positive for the virus.

According to public health officials and the grocer, eight staff members at the Longo’s store at 9200 Weston Road and one employee at a Longo’s at 2810 Major Mackenzie Drive have contracted the virus.

Last month, the grocery chain briefly shut down the Weston Road location after learning that one employee had become infected with COVID-19.

On Friday, the store confirmed that it would once again be voluntarily closing the store but this time, it would not reopen for two weeks.

“Following the confirmation of a new team member testing positive for COVID-19 at our Weston Road location, we are taking every precaution required to maintain the safety and wellbeing of our team members and guests,” Longo’s said in a written statement sent to CP24 on Friday morning.

“This includes temporarily closing our doors for a period of 14 days at this location. The closure will extend from April 10th to April 23… Our thoughts are with the team member who has tested positive. We will continue to stay abreast of their progress as well as continue to update fellow team members and guests on our ongoing response to COVID-19.”

The Longo’s location on Major Mackenzie Drive is not impacted by this closure, public health officials confirmed.

“While this is a unique situation, York Region greatly appreciates Longo’s ongoing commitment to keeping their customers and the community safe,” York Region Public Health said in a written statement released on Thursday.

“Longo’s continues to take all necessary precautions at their other locations, including enhanced cleaning and disinfecting, encouraging physical distancing of staff and patrons and limiting the number of shoppers to 50 people at a time.”