

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 32-year-old Vaughan man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault after two women told police they were assaulted last year.

York Regional Police say that in April 2018, a woman came forward to investigators to report a sexual assault.

Later that month, a suspect was charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of probation.

On Jan. 31, 2019, a second woman came forward to investigators, alleging she was sexually assaulted.According to police, the victim was sexually assaulted after going to the home of the accused on July 12, 2018.

The suspect, who police identified Tuesday as Azary-zarik Matanov, was arrested at his home on Mar. 14 and charged with a second count of sexual assault and an additional count of breach of probation.

The suspect is also known as Azary-zarik Gillov.

Police say he was released on bail and will appear next in court in Newmarket on April 9.

Investigators released his image Tuesday, saying there may be other victims or witnesses who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071.