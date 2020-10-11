Peel police have charged a 27-year-old man after a bomb threat was made against a Mississauga elementary school on Friday.

Police responded to Brandon Gate Public School located near Brandon Gate Drive and Keenan Crescent just before 9 a.m.

School officials received a call from an unknown man claiming that a bomb was in the building, police said.

It prompted police to evacuate students and staff from the school while they searched the building.

After completing their investigation, police said the school was deemed safe.

On Saturday, Vaughan resident Delano Gibson was arrested in relation to the incident.

He was charged with public mischief and false message. Gibson will appear in court in December.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121 Ext 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.