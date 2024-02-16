A Vaughan man has been charged in connection with the sexual assault and extortion of a woman who he met on an online dating app, police say.

The alleged incidents happened back in 2018 and 2019 but police say that the woman “was too scared” to report them at the time and only came forward earlier this month.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said that the accused met the woman on a dating app in 2018 and the pair engaged in a consensual sex at the woman residence. However, police say that the suspect then sexually assaulted the woman without her consent later that night.

It is further alleged that the suspect subsequently turned up again at the woman’s residence in August, 2019.

Police allege that upon arrival he forced the woman to perform a sexual act and then demanded that she pay him a sum of money to leave.

“Fearful, the victim complied and the accused left,” police alleged in the news release.

Police say that investigators believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward and have released an image of the suspect.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Israil Rassuli, has been charged with five offences, including extortion and two counts of sexual assault.

He has been released from custody on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 12.