A public school in Vaughan has closed its doors due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Elder's Mills Public School in Woodbridge, located in the area of Rutherford Road and Highway 27, closed on Monday after reporting seven confirmed cases of the virus.

According to the York Region District School Board, the school is expected to reopen on Wednesday, November 11.

It is unclear how many of the confirmed cases are students and staff.

In Ontario, there are currently 581 schools with at least one confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Education, Elder's Mills Public School is the only school in the province that is currently closed due to an outbreak.

The province logged 987 new infections today, down from a record-high of 1,050 cases recorded on Tuesday.