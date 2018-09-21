

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 50s has been taken to a trauma centre in critical condition following a shooting on Friday night in Vaughan.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Weston Road and Steeles Avenue at around 8 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired nearby.

The male victim was taken from the scene to hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Toronto paramedics.

No information on any possible suspects has been released in connection with this investigation but officers said a vehicle involved was seen fleeing the scene in an unknown direction following the shooting.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted by York Regional Police.