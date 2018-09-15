

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two E-bike riders were taken to hospital, one in life-threatening condition, after they were both struck by a vehicle in the city’s Wallace Emerson neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

Reports from the scene suggest that the vehicle was making a U-turn near Lappin Avenue and Dufferin Street at around 12:50 a.m. when it came into contact with both E-bikes.

The two riders were transported to hospital. Police say that one of the riders is in life-threatening condition. The severity of the injuries to the other rider is not known.

Dufferin Street has been closed in both directions from Dupont Street to Lappin Avenue as police conduct an investigation at the scene.