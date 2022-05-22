Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in the Beaches after a car reportedly smashed into a home and caused a gas leak.

It happened in the area of Queen Street East and Kingswood Road Sunday evening.

Toronto police said that the driver is unresponsive and trapped in the vehicle as efforts are underway to extricate them.

A gas leak occurred as a result of the crash which has now been capped, police said.

The severity of the driver’s injuries are unknown at this time. It’s also unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time of the incident.

Queen Street East is closed from Scarborough Road to Victoria Park Avenue following the crash.

This is a developing story. More to come.