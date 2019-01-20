

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person suffered minor injuries after a vehicle slammed into a house in the city’s east end.

The crash occurred near Woodbine Avenue and Lake Sore Boulevard on Sunday morning.

Police say the front of the house sustained some damage and a gas line was also struck. The gas leak has since been capped.

One victim was taken to hospital to be assessed for minor injuries.

Woodbine Avenue was shut down from Northern Dancer Boulevard to Queen Street for the collision investigation but all lanes have since reopened.