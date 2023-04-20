A man is dead following a two-vehicle collision on a highway near Guelph on Thursday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Highway 6 North just before 8 p.m.

Police said a passenger vehicle crashed into the back of a stopped truck on the right shoulder of the highway.

The male driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police have closed all westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Highway 6 North for investigation.