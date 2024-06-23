Police in Saskatchewan have recovered a vehicle they believe was used by an Ontario woman to abduct her three children last week.

Late last year, 55-year-old Astrid Sciller, of Clarington, Ont., disappeared with her three sons, Leon, 12, Christopher, 11, and nine-year-old Thomas.

In late January, Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) issued a news release asking for the public’s help to locate Schiller, who was wanted for three counts of abduction by parent and one count of disobey court order. A warrant was issued in Ontario on Jan. 24

On June 16, Schiller along with her three children were located at the U.S. border crossing in Boissevain, Man. She was arrested on the outstanding Ontario warrant, however Schiller was later released as it was not extended into Manitoba.

The boys, who were unharmed, were taken into care and brought to a safe place in the rural Manitoba community of Forrest.

Early Monday morning, police said that the woman and her three kids had gone missing for a second time. They believe that they fled in a white 2018 Mercedes GLC with British-Columbia licence plate “SJ975W.”

On Friday, Saskatchewan RCMP said they received a report of an abandoned vehicle at Pine Cree Regional Park, which is located in the Cypress Hills between the communities of Shaunavon and Eastend.

The abandoned vehicle is a white 2018 Mercedes GLC – and is “determined to be the vehicle previously associated with 55-year-old Astrid Schiller,” the RCMP said in a news release.

Schiller along with her children were not with the vehicle and have not been found, they said.

Police said that their investigation has determined that she may have been seen last on June 19 in the Pine Cree Regional Park area with her children and also in Assiniboia, Sask. sometime this past week.

“Astrid and the three children may be staying at various campgrounds/parks. We do not have information about a vehicle they may be driving in or associated to at this time, nor a direction of travel,” the RCMP said in the release.

A warrant from Ontario remains in place for Schiller, however it does not extend into the province of Saskatchewan.

Police said at this time there is no evidence to determine the children are in imminent danger and an AMBER Alert is not being issued.

“We are seeking the public's assistance to report any sightings of or interactions with Astrid Schiller and/or her children to contact police to report this,” they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.