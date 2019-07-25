

Joshua Freeman , CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a vehicle drove into a hole filled with freshly poured concrete in Scarborough's Golden Mile area Thursday.

It happened sometime before 2 p.m. at a construction site at Eglinton and Lebovic avenues.

Images from the scene showed a black sedan with its front end sitting in the wet concrete, about 1.5 metres below the roadway.

The vehicle appears to have driven through a gap in a concrete barrier, knocking over a portable toilet on the way.

The female driver was conscious and breathing at the scene and no serious injuries were reported.

The portable toilet was unoccupied at the time of the incident, police said.

Some roads closures are in effect in the area as the vehicle is removed from the concrete.