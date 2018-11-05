

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 22-year-old man has been taken into custody on suspicion of drunk driving after a vehicle plummeted into Lake Ontario in Oakville overnight Monday.

Just after 3 a.m., police said they were called to the area of Maple Grove Drive and Lakeshore Road East to investigate a report of a person knocking on doors.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they discovered that a vehicle entered the body of water, crashing through a metal barrier at the dead end of Maple Grove Drive.

Officials said there were no other occupants inside the vehicle at the time and no injuries were reported.

A male suspect was arrested in connection with the incident shortly after. He has been charged with impaired driving and refusing to take a breath test.