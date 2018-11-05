Vehicle drives into Lake Ontario in Oakville; man in custody
A vehicle is seen in Lake Ontario in Oakville on Nov. 5, 2018.
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 5:31AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 5, 2018 7:27AM EST
A 22-year-old man has been taken into custody on suspicion of drunk driving after a vehicle plummeted into Lake Ontario in Oakville overnight Monday.
Just after 3 a.m., police said they were called to the area of Maple Grove Drive and Lakeshore Road East to investigate a report of a person knocking on doors.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they discovered that a vehicle entered the body of water, crashing through a metal barrier at the dead end of Maple Grove Drive.
Officials said there were no other occupants inside the vehicle at the time and no injuries were reported.
A male suspect was arrested in connection with the incident shortly after. He has been charged with impaired driving and refusing to take a breath test.