

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A vehicle fled the scene after colliding with a school bus and a TTC bus in the city’s Rockcliffe-Smythe neighbourhood on Tuesday morning, police say.

The collision happened near Jane Street and Alliance Avenue at around 8:40 a.m.

Police say that the school bus was carrying children at the time, though no injuries have been reported.

The suspect vehicle has been described as a dark green van with front-end damage. It was last seen heading southbound on Alliance Avenue.

Police have closed on northbound lane on Jane Street at Alliance Avenue to allow for an investigation.