Vehicle fails to remain on scene after colliding with TTC bus and school bus
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 9:16AM EDT
A vehicle fled the scene after colliding with a school bus and a TTC bus in the city’s Rockcliffe-Smythe neighbourhood on Tuesday morning, police say.
The collision happened near Jane Street and Alliance Avenue at around 8:40 a.m.
Police say that the school bus was carrying children at the time, though no injuries have been reported.
The suspect vehicle has been described as a dark green van with front-end damage. It was last seen heading southbound on Alliance Avenue.
Police have closed on northbound lane on Jane Street at Alliance Avenue to allow for an investigation.