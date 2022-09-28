Toronto Police are trying to identify a driver who allegedly struck a pedestrian with their vehicle following a verbal altercation in Etobicoke last month.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 26 in the area of Burhamthorpe and Mill roads.

According to police, the pedestrian got out of their vehicle at the entrance to 263 Dixon Road.

The silver Honda Civic that had been following the pedestrian then accelerated and struck the person before fleeing the scene, police said.

According to investigators, the incident followed a verbal altercation between the two parties.

On Wednesday, police released images of the male driver and a female passenger.

Investigators are asking local residents or drivers who may have witnessed the incident to contact them or to call Crimestoppers anonymously.