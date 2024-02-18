A vehicle went into a bus shelter Sunday morning following a two vehicle collision in North York.

According to police, the collision happened in the Steeles Avenue West and Adesso Drive area at 12:28 a.m.

As a result, a bus shelter north of the intersection was struck. There was no pedestrian in the bus shelter at the time.

Two people were assessed on scene by paramedics with minor injuries.

It is unclear if either of the injured were transported to hospital.