Vehicle hits pedestrian, crashes into a house in city's west end: police
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 7:51PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 3, 2019 9:18PM EDT
Toronto police say a vehicle reportedly struck a pedestrian and a house in the city's west end on Tuesday night.
Emergency crews were called around in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Wallace Avenue, north of Bloor Street, for reports of a collision.
Paramedics rushed a woman in her 20s to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Police said the vehicle involved reportedly crashed into a house, causing a reported gas leak.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Lansdowne Avenue is closed from Wallace Avenue to Paton Road for invesigation.