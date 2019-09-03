

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police say a vehicle reportedly struck a pedestrian and a house in the city's west end on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called around in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Wallace Avenue, north of Bloor Street, for reports of a collision.

Paramedics rushed a woman in her 20s to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said the vehicle involved reportedly crashed into a house, causing a reported gas leak.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Lansdowne Avenue is closed from Wallace Avenue to Paton Road for invesigation.