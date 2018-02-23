

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after a vehicle was struck by gun fire on Friday evening in the city’s Parkdale neighbourhood.

The incident took place on Queen Street West near Jameson Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene for reports of gunshots at around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said they located a vehicle with damage to the front windshield. Officers confirmed shell casings were found in the area.

“Information we received was that there were two males involved in the shooting and two victims in a car,” Det. Darren Worth told CP24 at the scene.

“Two shots were fired into the vehicle but nobody was struck.”

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with this incident. Officers said the suspects are known to police.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate a police investigation.