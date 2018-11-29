

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male is in custody after police allege he stole a vehicle outside a McDonald’s in the downtown core on Wednesday night.

According to police, a driver left his keys in the ignition while he went into a McDonald’s in the area of Church and Shuter streets at around 9:30 p.m.

A suspect then hopped into the vehicle and drove off, police say.

Within minutes, an officer driving down Church Street spotted the vehicle and began to follow the suspect.

A short time later, police say the suspect t-boned another car and a pedestrian was also injured in the collision.

Paramedics confirmed that two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect, who is under the age of 18, has been taken into custody. He was not injured in the crash.

Police have not said what charged he will be facing.