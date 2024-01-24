Vehicle strikes parked police cruiser, causing it to roll and hit pedestrian in midtown Toronto
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2024 6:39PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 24, 2024 7:00PM EST
Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a parked police cruiser, which then rolled over and hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk in midtown Toronto Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the Vaughan Road and St. Clair Avenue West area shortly after 5:30 p.m. for the collision.
Police said the pedestrian sustained minor injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The circumstances that led to the collision are under investigation.
Police have closed Vaughan Road between St. Clair Avenue West and Louise Avenue.