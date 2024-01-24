Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a parked police cruiser, which then rolled over and hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk in midtown Toronto Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the Vaughan Road and St. Clair Avenue West area shortly after 5:30 p.m. for the collision.

Police said the pedestrian sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The circumstances that led to the collision are under investigation.

Police have closed Vaughan Road between St. Clair Avenue West and Louise Avenue.