

Web staff, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a VIA train struck a vehicle near Guildwood Station on Sunday night.

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m.

The occupants of the vehicle involved in the crash were able to escape with no injuries, Metrolinx told CP24. As well, no injuries were sustained by any passengers onboard the VIA train.

GO trains on the Lakeshore East line are currently turning back at Guildwood and Rouge Hill stations as a result of this incident. Shuttle buses are operating for passengers wishing to travel in the area.