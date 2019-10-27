

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Three people were rescued from their vehicles Saturday night after heavy rain caused flooding in parts of Brampton.

Peel police said they were called to Torbam Road between Steeles and Derry roads before 5 a.m. for reports of drivers being stuck under water.

When paramedics arrived on scene, they located one vehicle fully submerged with a man standing on roof of his car.

One utility van was also located half submerged in the flood, according to paramedics.

Brampton and Mississauga firefighters rescued three people and no injuries were reported.

Peel police said that the roads are expected to be clear in the next six to 12 hours as the water will need to be pumped out due to drainage issues at the site.

The flooding is due to the construction in the area, police said.