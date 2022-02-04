

TORONTO -- The verdict and recommendations in an inquest into a scaffolding collapse that killed four men in Toronto more than a decade ago are expected today.

The inquest began on Monday with presiding coroner Dr. John Carlisle saying it would examine the circumstances of the deaths and what could be done to prevent similar tragedies.

Fayzullo Fazilov, Alexsandrs Bondarevs, Vladimir Korostin and Aleksey Blumberg died after the swing stage they were on suddenly collapsed on Christmas Eve 2009. The men -- all employed by Metron Construction -- fell 13 storeys to the ground.

Another worker was seriously injured, and a sixth -- who was tethered, as required under provincial law -- was left hanging in mid-air but wasn't hurt.

The project manager, Vadim Kazenelson, survived the collapse by holding on to a balcony when the scaffolding fell.

Kazenelson was later convicted of four counts of criminal negligence causing death and one of causing bodily harm after an Ontario court found he was aware that protections against falls were not in place. He was given a 3 1/2 year sentence.

