

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A judge is expected to render a verdict on Tuesday in the case of a fatal stabbing that took place in a Shoppers Drug Mart in the city’s underground PATH system back in 2015.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder on Friday, as lawyers argued the 43-year-old woman was not criminally responsible due to mental illness. Her trial was before a judge only.

Rosemarie Junor, 28, was fatally stabbed while shopping in the pharmacy, located beneath Bay and Wellington streets on Dec. 11 2015, while talking to a friend on the phone.

Junor was taken from the scene to hospital via ambulance but she succumbed to her injuries a few days later.

An agreed statement of facts presented in the courtroom on Friday noted that Junor and the accused, Rohinie Bisesar, had never met each other before.

Bisesar’s lawyer Robert Karrass said on Friday that the Crown accepted his submission that his client was suffering from a major mental illness at the time of the deadly stabbing. He said Bisesar was experiencing hallucinations that took control of her physically.

Bisesar has been diagnosed with schizophrenia but is responding well to medication and other treatment, a forensic psychiatrist told a courtroom earlier this year.

After many delays in the trial due to concerns over Bisesar’s mental health, a jury found the woman fit to stand trial last month.

The court hearing is expected to begin at 9 a.m. If found not criminally responsible, Bisesar will be sent to a psychiatric hospital.