A judge is expected to deliver his decision today in the case of an Oshawa man accused of murdering and dismembering a pregnant teen and killing another 19-year-old woman.

Adam Strong, a 47-year-old Oshawa resident, has pleaded not guilty two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Rori Hache and Kandis Fitzpatrick.

Police said the torso of 17-year-old Hache, who was pregnant at the time of her death, was found by a fisherman in the Oshawa Harbour several weeks after she was reported missing in August 2017.

The accused was arrested more than a year later after Hache’s remains were discovered by a plumber in the pipes of Strong’s home.

During their investigation, police said they found a second DNA profile, which was later identified as 19-year-old Fitzpatrick, who was last seen by her family in 2008.

During his judge-alone trial, which began in September, video footage of Strong’s police interview was played in court.

In the interview, Strong admits only to dismembering Hache and attempting to dispose of her body.

“Tried to, but unfortunately, it was foiled by inadequate plumbing and that is a freakin’ shame for me,” he is heard telling the detective.

The verdict will be delivered at 9:30 a.m.