Newstalk 1010 host John Moore, like many journalists in the city, has been reporting on the violent incidents on the TTC in recent months and on Tuesday, he himself had a terrifying encounter on a downtown subway that left him shaken.

Speaking to CP24.com on Wednesday, the host of Moore in the Morning recounted the incident with an unknown man that occurred at College Station. He said as he approached the fare turnstiles, he saw five TTC workers engaged with a man who he described as "agitated."

"I didn't think it was that big of a deal. I tapped my card and I started to go through the gates and (the man) suddenly reeled around and came running at me with his fist in the air," Moore said.

The radio host backed up to avoid the man who got snagged in the fare gate.

"It's one of those moments where it's a fight or flight and I'm not much of a fighter. So, I backed off and figured I would try to get some sort of a safe place," Moore said.

Fearing that the man would come at him again, the radio host said he tried to tap his Presto card again but was declined as he had just used it.

Fortunately, a TTC worker saw what was happening and pushed a button that allowed him to enter.

A guy just took a swing at me at College station. This has got to end. — John Moore (@MooreintheAM) April 4, 2023

"(It was) very scary," Moore said. "You're just making your way around the city and all of a sudden, somebody is charging toward you and threatening to hurt you."

The host added that he is begrudged that he can't travel around the city safely.

"I have a certain resentment, I guess, that this situation in our city exists where people are routinely imperilled in the downtown and on the transit system," Moore said.

There has been a rash of violent incidents on the TTC in recent months, including the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy at Keele Station in what police have described as an “unprovoked” attack.

TTC CEO Rick Leary also admitted to reporters last week that many Torontonians are now “nervous” to take transit, but he said that the TTC was committed to doing what it takes to restore “comfort” on the system.

Moore shared the story with his listeners on Wednesday morning and dedicated some time of his show to talk about the violence in the transit system, including with TTC board chair Jon Burnside and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Canada President John Di Nino.

He also interviewed a Krav Maga instructor offering self-defence classes for TTC riders.

"There is an aspect about the city right now where it's like you constantly...have to be checking around yourself to make sure you're not in danger," Moore said.

Safety on the TTC has become an important issue for many city residents as they decide who they want to be their next mayor.

Several mayoral candidates have released their plans on addressing the violence and improving safety on the TTC, some of which include installing subway platform barriers and mental health support.

Moore, who admitted that he does not frequently use the TTC, said he will nonetheless be less likely to ride the subway following the incident.

"I was on the TTC today, and both trips I took, there was a very disturbed, agitated person on the subway, and I just thought, what is this?"

CP24 and Newstalk 1010 are divisions of Bell Media.