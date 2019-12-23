

The Canadian Press





WINDSOR, Ont. - A 20-year veteran officer in Windsor, Ont., is facing charges after two alleged shoplifting incidents in the city.

Police in the city say they began investigating after receiving a complaint earlier in the month.

They say he is suspected in off-duty incidents in late November and early December but did not elaborate.

Police arrested Const. Ronald Bercovici on Saturday and charged him with two counts of theft under $5,000.

They say he has been assigned administrative duties but did not say where he was working before.

He is scheduled to appear in court in February.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2019.