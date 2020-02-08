

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





VIA Rail has once again suspended service between Toronto and Ottawa and Toronto and Montreal on Saturday due to a protest east of Belleville.

Protesters are blocking the tracks to show support for the Wet’suwet’en First Nation in northern British Columbia.

Six people were recently arrested near a worksite as the RCMP enforced an injunction against the Nation’s hereditary chiefs and their supporters, who are opposing the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Ontario Provincial Police said Friday that they are monitoring the protests to ensure public safety.

On the company’s website, VIA confirmed that while trains will continue to operate between Ottawa and Montreal, trains will not operate between Toronto and Ottawa or Toronto and Montreal until the “issue is resolved.”

Trains 50, 52, 60, 61, 62, 641, 643, and 655 have been cancelled today.

“VIA Rail will be automatically refunding all segments affected by this service disruption,” the company said in its online travel advisory. “We are asking passengers to check our online tools for departures and arrivals updates.”

-With files from The Canadian Press