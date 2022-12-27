

The Canadian Press





After two days of cancellations due to a C-N derailment, Via Rail says trains will resume running on the Toronto-Ottawa and Toronto-Montreal routes today, but on a modified schedule.

C-N has confirmed the tracks where its train derailed on Christmas Eve will be reopened.

Meantime, thousands of Canadians are still waiting for their power to be restored, as hydro crews continue working to repair outages caused by last week's fierce winter storms.