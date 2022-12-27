Via Rail trains resume Monday on Toronto-Ottawa, Toronto-Montreal routes following C-N derailment
A Via Rail employee climbs aboard a locomotive at the train station in Ottawa on Monday, Dec. 3, 2012. (The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld)
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 27, 2022 5:51AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 27, 2022 5:54AM EST
After two days of cancellations due to a C-N derailment, Via Rail says trains will resume running on the Toronto-Ottawa and Toronto-Montreal routes today, but on a modified schedule.
C-N has confirmed the tracks where its train derailed on Christmas Eve will be reopened.
Meantime, thousands of Canadians are still waiting for their power to be restored, as hydro crews continue working to repair outages caused by last week's fierce winter storms.