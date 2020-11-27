A man drove himself to hospital after being shot in Mississauga Friday evening.

Peel police said the shooting happened near Hurontario Street and Queensway shortly before 8 p.m.

The victim who suffered a gunshot wound is in hospital in non-life-threatening condition, police said.

He is cooperating with police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.