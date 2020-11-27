Victim drives himself to hospital after shooting in Mississauga
Peel police are investigating a shooting in Mississauga that wounded one person. (CTV News/Peter Muscat)
Published Friday, November 27, 2020 9:26PM EST
A man drove himself to hospital after being shot in Mississauga Friday evening.
Peel police said the shooting happened near Hurontario Street and Queensway shortly before 8 p.m.
The victim who suffered a gunshot wound is in hospital in non-life-threatening condition, police said.
He is cooperating with police.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.