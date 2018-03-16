

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A man was shot in the city’s west end late Friday night.

He was found at the scene without vital signs, police say.

The shooting took place on Scarlett Road, south of Lawrence Avenue at around 11:10 p.m.

Two people were seen running from the scene towards Tilden Crescent.

Police have not released any information about the victim’s age or any descriptions about potential suspects.