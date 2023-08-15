Victim has life-threatening injuries following overnight shooting in Toronto's east end
Police are investigating after a person was shot on Pape Avenue. (Francis Gibbs/CP24)
Share:
Published Tuesday, August 15, 2023 5:34AM EDT
One person has been taken to hospital with critical injuries following an overnight shooting in east Toronto.
The incident happened at a residence at 399 Pape Ave., just north of Langley Avenue, in the Riverdale area.
Toronto paramedics told CP24 that they took one patient to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
More to come. This is a developing story.