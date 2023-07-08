Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation in the Leslieville area.

Just after 12:20 p.m. on Friday, police say there was a physical altercation between three men near the intersection of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue. Two of the men allegedly brandished handguns and discharged them at each other.

Police say the victim, who has been identified as Karolina Huebner-Makurat, 44, of Toronto, was struck by a stray bullet while walking in the area. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

The suspects fled the area on foot and are still outstanding.

Both suspects are descripted as Black men. One is approximately six feet tall, and described as being of medium build. He was wearing a white shirt at the time of the shooting. The other suspect is said to have been wearing a dark floral t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police are asking members of the public with dash camera or CCTV video footage of the area to contact investigators.