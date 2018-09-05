

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A woman who was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a late-night shooting in Dorset Park is now expected to survive but may be paralyzed as a result of her injuries, police say.

The shooting happened in the basement apartment of a residence on Birchmount Road south of Ellesmere Road.

Police tell CP24 that a man who lives on the main floor of the home discovered the woman with obvious signs of trauma at around 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday and immediately called 911.

They say that the woman, who is believed to be in her 50s, sustained a single gunshot wound to her neck.

She was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, where she underwent emergency surgery.

Police say that it is not immediately clear when the shooting actually took place, as the gunshot was not heard by any neighbours.

The investigation at the scene remains ongoing.