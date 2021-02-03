One person is in critical condition in hospital after a house caught fire in central Brampton overnight.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to a home on Main Street, north of Queen Street at 2:26 a.m. for a report of flames in a two-storey home.

Fire crews put down the flames and paramedics said several people were found to have suffered smoke inhalation.

One adult victim was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries while a second was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Several others refused transport to hospital.

Main Street was closed between Queen and David streets until 5:45 a.m. to allow for cleanup and an investigation.