Police have identified the victim of a deadly targeted shooting at a home in Aurora, Ont.

Officers were called to the home on Stubbs Lane, near Leslie and Wellington streets, just after 12:15 p.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and identified by police on Tuesday as 38-year-old Aurora resident Mohammad-Saeid Boubash.

The woman, a 31-year-old, who police did not identify, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Police previously said the two victims lived at the home, but did not disclose the nature of their relationship.

Speaking at the scene of the shooting Monday, York Regional Police Sgt. Clint Whitney said the incident appears to be targeted, though there is no suspect information available.

“[This is] a quiet residential area. This sort of thing is very much out of the norm,” Whitney said at the time.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have been in the area at the time and are asking them to call the York Regional Police Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

As well, anyone who may have dashcam or home security footage of the area, before or after the incident, is asked to speak to investigators.