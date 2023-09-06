A girl who was fatally stabbed inside a Scarborough apartment on Tuesday evening was just 12 years old, police say.

The incident happened inside an apartment building near Dundalk Drive and Antrim Crescent at around 6:30 p.m.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, police said that the victim was located with injuries inside a residence and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Another young person was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, police say. Their age has not been released.

The new detail about the victim comes as Premier Doug Ford speaks out about the tragic incident. On Wednesday, the premier took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that he was "deeply saddened" by the girl's death.

“I can’t imagine the pain of losing a child and my deepest condolences go out to her family and loved ones,” he said.

FEW DETAILS KNOWN

At this point few details are known about the incident itself.

Police previously said that the other young person who is now facing charges was also located with injuries at the scene and taken to hospital.

They were later released from the hospital and are currently under arrest.

“So I mean, at this point in the investigation, like as I mentioned, it's quite early still, but we believe is an isolated incident and there's not an ongoing threat at this point that we can identify,” Det. Sgt. Brandon Price told reporters at the scene early Wednesday morning. “Certainly anybody in this area who heard or saw anything out of the ordinary, it would be very helpful for us to hear from you. So I'd encourage you to reach out to 41 Division or the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit to let us know that you heard and or saw something strange and we will get in contact with you.”

Police have not formally identified the victim at this time.