

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two men were treated and released from a nearby hospital following a machete attack near the campus of York University on Thursday night.

The incident occurred near Columbia Gate and Murry Ross Parkway at around 9:10 p.m.

Police say that a 24-year-old man sustained an eight inch gas to his upper back which required 20 stitches to close. A 40-year-old man, meanwhile, sustained cuts to his fingers on his right hand after he grabbed the weapon in an attempt to intervene.

The attack took place near the southwest corner of the Village at York University neighbourhood, though police say that neither victim is believed to be a student of the school.

Police are continuing to search for a single suspect, who was reportedly seen wearing a mask at the time of the attack.