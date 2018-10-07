

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An elderly man who was the victim of a hit-and-run in Scarborough nearly two weeks ago has succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The 79-year-old man was crossing Sheppard Avenue near Allanford Road at around 9 p.m. on Sept. 26 when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle that proceeded to flee the scene.

The man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he had been receiving treatment.

Police, however, confirm that he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

No arrests have been made in connection with the hit-and-run, though police did release a surveillance camera image of a possible suspect vehicle on Sept. 28.