Victim in Sept. 26 hit-and-run dies in hospital
A vehicle wanted in connection with a now fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough on Sept. 26 is shown in this surveillance camera image.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Sunday, October 7, 2018 2:09PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 7, 2018 2:11PM EDT
An elderly man who was the victim of a hit-and-run in Scarborough nearly two weeks ago has succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
The 79-year-old man was crossing Sheppard Avenue near Allanford Road at around 9 p.m. on Sept. 26 when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle that proceeded to flee the scene.
The man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he had been receiving treatment.
Police, however, confirm that he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.
No arrests have been made in connection with the hit-and-run, though police did release a surveillance camera image of a possible suspect vehicle on Sept. 28.