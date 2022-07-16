One person was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition following a shooting in Brampton.

Officers from Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Castlemore Road and McVean Drive, which is north of Highway 7 and west of Highway 427, at around 9:40 p.m.

One adult was subsequently transported to a trauma centre with critical injuries, police said. Details about the victim's age or gender are not yet available.

There’s also no information so far about suspects so far.

Castlemore Road was temporarily closed in both directions in the area as police investigated, but has since reopened.