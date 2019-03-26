

Kayla Goodfield and Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The 22-year-old victim of an alleged abduction in Markham over the weekend has been found, York Regional Police confirm.

Wanzhen Lu was allegedly abducted by four suspects in an underground parking garage near Highway 7 and Birchmount Road on Saturday at around 6 p.m.

According to police, Lu was with a female friend in the condo parking garage at the time when a Dodge Caravan pulled up. Police said three suspects got out of the vehicle and approached Lu, who was walking toward the elevators. Another suspect remained inside the van.

Police said one of the suspects shocked Lu with a conducted energy weapon multiple times and forced him into the van before driving off. Lu’s friend was not injured.

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras, police said.

On Tuesday night, a man, identifying himself as “Lu” showed up at a home alone near Gravenhurst and asked for assistance, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Sgt. Jason Folz told CP24 that a person at the residence then called police and stated the matter.

He was taken to hospital to be assessed for what appear to be minor injuries, Folz said.

Interviews with investigators are currently being conducted and York Regional Police are expected to provide an update on the case at 11 p.m.

Following the release of still images from the surveillance footage by police in an effort to identify the vehicle and the suspects involved, the minivan used in the incident was located and one arrest was made.

The van was recovered at an unspecified location in Toronto on Sunday night.

A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation on Tuesday morning. The name of the suspect has not been released by police and he has not yet been charged.

“Investigators are working on gathering evidence from him,” York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden said.

The motive for the abduction is still unclear.

Lu, who also goes by the name Peter, is currently living in the GTA to study but police have not said what school he attends.

Pattenden said the victim’s family members, who have now arrived in Canada from China, have spoken to investigators.