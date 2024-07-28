Victim of alleged Manitoulin Island abduction found safe, 2 arrested: OPP
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Provincial and local police on Manitoulin Island are on the search for a suspect and victim in an alleged kidnapping, despite already making two arrests. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Published Sunday, July 28, 2024 7:19AM EDT
Police in northern Ontario say the victim of a reported abduction on Manitoulin Island has been found, and a third suspect has been identified.
Ontario Provincial Police issued a release on Saturday morning saying 27-year-old William Paibomsai-Lesage was approached by two men on Wikwemikong Unceded Territory on Thursday morning.
They allege he was assaulted and forced into a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup.
Police said two suspects had been arrested and face kidnapping charges, but the OPP and Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service were on the lookout for a third.
A Saturday evening update from the OPP says Paibomsai-Lesage was found safe.
They say they've identified the third suspect but gave few other details, including whether that person has been arrested or if they expect any charges to be laid.