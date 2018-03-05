

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after two suspects allegedly stabbed and attempted to rob a man who was walking to the gym in the city’s Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood early this morning.

Investigators allege that a man was wearing headphones and walking along Thorncliffe Park Drive to a 24-hour gym at around midnight when two masked suspects came up behind him.

After an altercation, the victim suffered two minor stab wounds.

The suspects subsequently fled the area empty handed.

The victim, police say, did not realize he had been stabbed until he returned home.

Police are searching for the suspects and are asking members of the public to be aware of their surrounding when walking in the dark and wearing headphones.

Officers plan to return to the scene today to canvass the area for witnesses.