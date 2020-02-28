

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The victim of a home invasion in Richmond Hill had to flee to a nearby school to get help after being zip-tied and robbed inside her house on Thursday, York Regional Police said.

The incident occurred at a house in the area of Yonge Street and Bernard Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Initially no one was home when three men, armed with guns, forced their way into a residence in the neighbourhood, investigators said.

According to police, the homeowner returned to the residence while the suspects were still inside.

The suspects allegedly confronted the woman and ordered her to hand over cash.

To restrain her, they used zip ties to bind her hands, police said.

The victim complied with the demands and the suspects later fled.

The woman, who was not physically injured during the home invasion, ran to a school nearby to call 911.

“Investigators from the hold-up unit are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police or anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time with a dash cam to please come forward,” York Regional Police said in a news release issued Friday.