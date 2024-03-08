A man who was critically injured in a shooting at an Etobicoke condo building Thursday night has died of his injuries.

Toronto police confirmed Friday morning that they are now investigating a homicide.

Officers attended the building at Eva Road and The West Mall shortly after 8:30 p.m. after gunfire rang out inside the building.

They arrived to find one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but did not survive.

Police said Friday that no arrests have been made so far, and there is no suspect description available at the moment.

They are asking anyone within information to contact investigators, or call Crime Stoppers.

- With files from Bryann Aguilar