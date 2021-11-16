One of the victims of a stabbing that took place at a Toronto school Tuesday afternoon has died in hospital.

Police say they were called to Victoria Park Collegiate, located near Parkwoods Village Drive and Victoria Park Avenue in North York, around 3 p.m. after receiving reports there was a fight on school grounds.

Two male victims were located, as well as a third victim who was discovered hours later. One victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, while the two others were transported with serious injuries.

One of the victims died in hospital as a result of their injuries, police confirmed Tuesday evening. The homicide unit has now taken carriage of the investigation.

One male suspect is in custody, according to police.

Police said the incident occurred near the track and field area outside the school after students had been dismissed for the day, though its unclear if any students were actually involved in the stabbing.

“We still don't know whether it was kids from the school that were exiting the school or whether anybody else from somewhere else came here. It's still pretty early on in the investigation,” Duty Insp. Michael Williams told reporters at the scene.

“Anybody that knows what led to this, please contact our homicide squad or members of 33 division and please come forward and help us determine why something terrible like this would happen."

Speaking from the scene, Toronto District School Board Spokesperson Shari Schwartz-Maltz said that “a lot of kids” witnessed the stabbing.

“A lot of kids are upset and we’re in the business of taking care of kids, right? That’s what we do. So tomorrow, we will have a full team of social workers and grief counsellors,” she said.

Schwartz-Maltz confirmed the school will be open on Wednesday.

No charges have been laid at this point.