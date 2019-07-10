

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have identified the victim of a suspicious apartment fire in Hamilton earlier this week as a 22-year-old woman.

Firefighters responded to the multi-unit building at 104 Beach Road late Monday night after smoke was seen coming from the window of one of the apartments.

A woman was subsequently taken out of the unit by firefighters. She was rushed to hospital without vital signs and pronounced dead a short time later.

On Wednesday, police identified her as Rebekah Pezze.

Two dogs also perished in the blaze.

Investigators said earlier this week that the apartment was a “flop house” with multiple people coming and going and staying there for short periods of time.

Police say that there was a dispute between the building’s landlord and a tenant at the unit, and that police are pursuing the details of that dispute as part of their ongoing investigation.

Two people were briefly detained by police at the scene of the fire but were later released unconditionally.

The Ontario Fire Marshal and police forensics specialists combed through the fire scene on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Michael McNaughton at 905-546-4123.