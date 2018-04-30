

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man in his 20s has been rushed to hospital after reports of a stabbing in Scarborough.

It happened in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Kennedy Road at around 3:40 p.m.

Toronto police said the victim was found unresponsive and was being transported to hospital.

In a tweet, police said they are looking for a suspect described as a black male in his 20s. He had facial hair and was wearing a hoodie-style windbreaker, police said. He was last seen fleeing the area in a southbound direction.