Victim rushed to hospital after stabbing in city’s east end: Police
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 4:11PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 30, 2018 6:21PM EDT
A man in his 20s has been rushed to hospital after reports of a stabbing in Scarborough.
It happened in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Kennedy Road at around 3:40 p.m.
Toronto police said the victim was found unresponsive and was being transported to hospital.
In a tweet, police said they are looking for a suspect described as a black male in his 20s. He had facial hair and was wearing a hoodie-style windbreaker, police said. He was last seen fleeing the area in a southbound direction.