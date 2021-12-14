One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an assault with a weapon in the West Hill area in Scarborough.

It happened in the parking lot of a commercial plaza near Morningside Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East at around 4:20 p.m.

Toronto police initially described the incident as a shooting but later said that the injuries were consistent with a stabbing.

The victim was being rushed to hospital with critical injuries via an emergency run, police said.

Officers have one person in custody and a knife was located at the scene, they said.